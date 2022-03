March 8, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) celebrates after cutting the net against the Saint Mary’s Gaels after the game in the finals of the WCC Basketball Championships at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

2022 NCAA Tournament tip-off times

NCAA First Four

Tuesday, March 15

At Dayton

Midwest Region

16 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi vs. 16 Texas Southern, 6:40 p.m. ET

East Region

12 Indiana vs. 12 Wyoming, 9:10 p.m. ET

Wednesday, March 16

At Dayton

South Region

16 Bryant vs. 16 Wright State, 6:40 p.m. ET

West Region

11 Notre Dame vs. 11 Rutgers, 9:10 p.m. ET

Thursday, March 17

(11) Michigan vs. (6) Colorado St., 12:15 p.m. ET (CBS)

(13) South Dakota St. vs. (4) Providence, 12:40 p.m. ET (truTV)

(9) Memphis vs. (8) Boise St., 1:45 p.m. ET (TNT)

(16) Norfolk St. vs. (1) Baylor, 2 p.m. ET (TBS)

(14) Longwood vs. (3) Tennessee, 2:45 p.m. ET (CBS)

(12) Richmond vs. (5) Iowa, 3:10 p.m. ET (truTV)

(16) Georgia St. vs. (1) Gonzaga, 4:15 p.m. ET (TNT)

(9) Marquette vs. (8) North Carolina, 4:30 p.m. ET (TBS)

(12) New Mexico St. vs. (5) UConn, 6:50 p.m. ET (TNT)

(15) Saint Peter’s vs. (2) Kentucky, 7:10 p.m. ET (CBS)

(12) Wyoming/Indiana vs. (5) Saint Mary’s, 7:20 p.m. ET (TBS)

(9) Creighton vs. (8) San Diego St., 7:27 p.m. ET (truTV)

(13) Vermont vs. (4) Arkansas, 9:20 p.m. ET (TNT)

(10) San Francisco vs. (7) Murray St., 9:40 p.m. ET (CBS)

(13) Akron vs. (4) UCLA, 9:50 p.m. ET (TBS)

(16) Texas Southern/Texas A&M-Corpus Christi vs. (1) Kansas, 9:57 p.m. ET (truTV)

Friday, March 18

(10) Loyola Chicago vs. (7) Ohio St., 12:15 p.m. ET (CBS)

(15) Jacksonville St. vs. (2) Auburn, 12:40 p.m. ET (truTV)

(14) Montana St. vs. (3) Texas Tech, 1:45 p.m. ET (TNT)

(14) Yale vs. (3) Purdue, 2 p.m. ET (TBS)

(15) Delaware vs. (2) Villanova, 2:45 p.m. ET (CBS)

(10) Miami (Fla) vs. (7) Southern California, 3:10 p.m. ET (truTV)

(11) Rutgers/Notre Dame vs. (6) Alabama, 4:15 p.m. ET (TNT)

(11) Virginia Tech vs. (6) Texas, 4:30 p.m. ET (TBS)

(13) Chattanooga vs. (4) Illinois, 6:50 p.m. ET (TNT)

(15) Cal St. Fullerton vs. (2) Duke, 7:10 p.m. ET (CBS)

(11) Iowa St. vs. (6) LSU, 7:20 p.m. ET (TBS)

(16) Wright St./Bryant vs. (1) Arizona, 7:27 p.m. ET (truTV)

(12) UAB vs. (5) Houston, 9:20 p.m. ET (TNT)

(10) Davidson vs. (7) Michigan St., 9:40 p.m. ET (CBS)

(14) Colgate vs. (3) Wisconsin, 9:50 p.m. ET (TBS)

(9) TCU vs. (8) Seton Hall, 9:57 p.m. ET (truTV)

NCAA Tournament second round

Saturday, March 19, schedule TBD

Sunday, March 20, schedule TBD

NCAA Tournament regional semifinals

Thursday, March 24, schedule TBD

Friday, March 25, schedule TBD

NCAA Tournament regional finals

Saturday, March 26, schedule TBD

Sunday, March 27, schedule TBD

NCAA Tournament Final Four

Saturday, April 2, New Orleans, 5:48 p.m. ET, 8:10 p.m. ET

NCAA national championship

Monday, April 4, 9 p.m. (TBS)

–Field Level Media