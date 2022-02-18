NCAA to keep Final Fours for men, women in separate cities

Debbie Sobieralski, left, and her daughter, Haley Sobieralski, from Indianapolis, take a selfie in front of the giant FINAL FOUR sign on Georgia Street, Monday, April 5, 2021 in downtown Indianapolis, the final day of the NCAA Final Four. They came downtown to get a feel of March Madness but won’t be attending the championship game.People Mill Around Downtown Indianapolis The Last Day Of March Madness In April

The NCAA will not hold the men’s and women’s Final Fours jointly on the same weekend anytime in the upcoming 10-year span, the organization announced Friday.

Combining the Final Four events was a recommendation from a review committee that evaluated issues of gender equity at the NCAA championships after several concerns were raised during the 2021 women’s tournament. Officials overseeing the two tournaments, however, decided not to take that step when they select a host site for tournaments from 2027 through 2031.

The men’s and women’s committees instead “reaffirmed their commitment to continue to enhance the championship while honoring the elements that make it unique,” the NCAA said in a news release.

“We are excited about the enhancements that will already be in place for the 2022 championship and Women’s Final Four in Minneapolis for fans and participating student-athletes,” said Nina King, the chair of the Women’s Basketball Committee and athletic director at Duke. “Before additional modifications are made to the tournament’s format and structure, it is important to us to see, for example, the effect an expanded bracket, the use of March Madness branding, and increased support from corporate partners can have on growing the women’s game and the women’s basketball championship.”

Tom Burnett, commissioner of the Southland Conference and chair of the Division I Men’s Basketball Committee, said his group remains committed to improving opportunities for women.

“Our committee has been honored to join the women’s group in multiple meetings in recent months to review the planned equitable improvements for the NCAA women’s basketball championship, and we fully support the initiatives agreed upon by our colleagues,” Burnett said. “While we concur with the decision to maintain separate Final Fours in the next bid cycle, we are also unanimous in a continuing review of alternative modeling that can enhance both national championships.”

The 2022 women’s Final Four tournament will be played April 1 and 3 at the Target Center in Minneapolis. The men’s Final Four will be held April 2 and 4 at the Superdome in New Orleans.

–Field Level Media