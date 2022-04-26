NCAA president Mark Emmert to step down by June 2023

Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The NCAA announced Tuesday that president Mark Emmert will step down by June of next year.

Emmert will continue to serve in the position until a new president is chosen, or until June 30, 2023.

Emmert has been president of the collegiate athletics governing body since Nov. 1, 2010. In April 2021, he received a two-year contract extension that would have lasted until Dec. 31, 2025.

“Throughout my tenure I’ve emphasized the need to focus on the experience and priorities of student-athletes,” Emmert said in a statement. “I am extremely proud of the work of the Association over the last 12 years and especially pleased with the hard work and dedication of the national office staff here in Indianapolis.”

A lightning rod for criticism over issues in amateur athletics, including athlete compensation and equitable treatment for women’s sports, Emmert has served as president significantly longer than his predecessor, Myles Brand (2002-2009).

The NCAA said in its news release that Emmert stepping down was decided “by mutual agreement” with the Board of Governors.

“With the significant transitions underway within college sports, the timing of this decision provides the Association with consistent leadership during the coming months plus the opportunity to consider what will be the future role of the president,” Board of Governors chair John DeGioia said. “It also allows for the selection and recruitment of the next president without disruption.”

Emmert will turn 70 years old in December. Before taking over at the NCAA, he served as the chancellor at LSU and the president of the University of Washington.

–Field Level Media