NCAA grants Las Vegas first Final Four in 2028

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The NCAA on Tuesday announced four future men’s Final Four cities, including Las Vegas, which earns its first shot at hosting an NCAA Tournament finale.

Detroit (2027), Indianapolis (2029) and North Texas (2030) were the other three cities or regions announced as hosts.

Las Vegas will hold the upcoming West Regional in the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

“We are excited to bring the NCAA’s premier championship to Las Vegas, a city that for a number of years has hosted numerous championships from several member conferences,” said Chris Reynolds, athletic director at Bradley and the chair of the committee. “The feedback from leagues, the fans of their teams and the media covering the events staged there has been overwhelmingly positive, and we are confident we’ll get the same reviews when the Men’s Final Four is played at Allegiant Stadium.”

The Final Four is the second for North Texas, which also hosted in 2014.

The 90th Final Four will be held in Indianapolis in 2029, marking the 10th time a team has hoisted the national championship trophy in the city, tying the record currently held by Kansas City.

Detroit last hosted a Final Four in 2009.

The upcoming Final Four will be held in Houston while Phoenix will serve as host in 2024 and San Antonio will stage the event in 2025. Indianapolis will have a turn again in 2026.

–Field Level Media