NC State QB Devin Leary reportedly lands at Kentucky

Potential No. 1 draft pick Will Levis left Kentucky at the end of the season to begin preparing for his pro career, but the transfer portal just might produce a ready replacement.

According to multiple reports, North Carolina State transfer quarterback Devin Leary is headed to the Wildcats after receiving significant interest since the regular season ended.

Kentucky won’t have Levis or running back Chris Rodriguez in the Music City Bowl on New Year’s Eve, serving in a coaching role instead.

Leary threw for 3,433 yards with 35 touchdowns and just five interceptions in 2021 but played only six games in 2022.

Leary has one year of eligibility remaining after a productive four-year career with the Wolfpack. He tore a pectoral muscle on Oct. 8 and finished the 2022 season with 1,265 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and four interceptions in six games.

Leary completed 60.2 percent of his passes for 6,807 yards, with 62 touchdowns and 16 interceptions across 30 games from 2019-22. He also scored five rushing touchdowns.

“I’m here working out, helping with the game plan and helping the quarterbacks and everyone else on the offense as much as I can,” Levis said of his active role with the team this month.

NC State offensive coordinator Tim Beck left to become the head coach at Coastal Carolina.

The 25th-ranked Wolfpack (8-4) finish their season against Maryland in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Dec. 30 in Charlotte, N.C.

