NC State needs OT to top Boston College in ACC opener

DJ Horne made five of his six free-throw attempts in the final 45 seconds of overtime to help visiting NC State defeat Boston College 84-78 on Saturday in the ACC opener for each team.

Horne scored a game-high 21 points. He made two free throws to put the Wolfpack (5-2) up 79-76 with 45 seconds to play in overtime, and scored the game’s final three points from the free-throw line after BC trimmed the lead to 81-78 with 23 seconds left.

Jayden Taylor had 18 points and seven rebounds for NC State, which made 18 of 21 free-throw attempts. D.J. Burns Jr. added 17 points before he fouled out with 48 seconds remaining in overtime, and Mohamed Diarra finished with a game-high 18 rebounds.

BC (5-3) was 14 of 26 from the free-throw line. The Eagles, who entered the game ranked second nationally in free-throw percentage (83.2 percent), missed seven straight free-throw attempts in the second half.

Jaeden Zackery led the Eagles with 20 points. Quinten Post finished with 18 points and seven rebounds, and Claudell Harris Jr. added 14 points. BC also received 13 points and nine rebounds from Devin McGlockton.

NC State had a 65-58 lead with just under five minutes to play in the second half, but BC forced overtime by ending regulation on a 10-3 spurt. The Eagles trailed 68-66 until a Zackery layup tied the score with 1:02 left in the second half.

BC led 7-2 early, but an 11-0 run gave NC State a 13-7 advantage with 12:49 remaining in the first half. The Wolfpack had an 11-point lead, 32-21, after Horne’s 3-pointer with 3:38 left in the half, but BC scored 12 of the next 16 points to pull within three, 36-33, at halftime.

Horne led all scorers in the half with 12 points. Post missed each of his four field-goal attempts in the half and was held to three points.

–Field Level Media