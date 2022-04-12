NC State frosh Terquavion Smith entering NBA draft

Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

North Carolina State freshman guard Terquavion Smith told ESPN Tuesday he will declare for the 2022 NBA Draft.

“I plan on entering my name in the draft and getting feedback,” he said. “I will be working out for teams and seeing how high I can get in the draft. I’m signing with a NCAA certified agent to maintain my eligibility. I want to be taken with a high pick — Top-20. I want to be able to contribute effectively to an NBA team.”

The 6-foot-4 Smith made the 2021-22 Atlantic Coast Conference All-Rookie squad after averaging 16.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.3 steals in 32 games (25 starts) for the Wolfpack.

He finished second in the conference with 96 3-point field goals.

The NBA draft combine is scheduled for May 16-22 in Chicago. Smith has until June 1 to withdraw from the June 23 NBA draft.

–Field Level Media