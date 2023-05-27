NBL, Warriors, T-Wolves roll in NBA 2K League’s Tipoff

Credit: USA Today Sports Images

NBL Oz Gaming, Warriors Gaming Squad and T-Wolves Gaming remained unbeaten in group play at the NBA 2K League’s 5v5 The Tipoff event by winning matches on Friday.

NBL (3-0) posted a 57-48 win over Hawks Talon GC (0-3), and the Warriors (3-0) powered to a 70-47 rout of Jazz Gaming (1-2). The T-Wolves (3-0) registered a 73-49 blowout of DUX Infinitos (2-1).

Harry “HarryVZN” Spierings led NBL with 21 points and 10 assists, while teammate Gerald “Sick One” Knapp contributed 10 points and 11 rebounds. Mark David “MDS” Smith had 20 points for the Hawks, who got 10 points and 14 boards from Juan “Hotshotx305” Gonzalez.

Nidal “Mama Im Dat Man” Nasser and Kenneth “Kenny Got Work” Hailey scored 19 points apiece for the Warriors. Spencer “Ria” Wyman logged 14 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists for the Jazz, and teammate Mykel “Kel” Wilson also scored 14 points.

In other Friday action, Bucks Gaming defeated Mavs Gaming 65-58, Celtics Crossover Gaming cruised past Cavs Legion GC 66-50, Heat Check Gaming handled NetsGC 76-62, Magic Gaming thrashed Knicks Gaming 81-60, and 76ers Gaming dumped the Gen.G Tigers 76-65.

The NBA 2K League 5v5 season will include three tournaments — The Tipoff, The Turn and The Ticket — that will set the field for the playoffs, scheduled for Aug. 2-5 in Washington.

Remote group play in The Tipoff runs through June 9, with bracket play set for June 14-17 in Washington.

Play continues on the weekend with two matches:

–Saturday, Raptors Uprising GC vs. Wizards District Gaming

–Sunday, Hornets Venom GT vs. Magic Gaming, in person at leAD Lake Nona Sports & Health Tech Accelerator in Orlando

NBA 2K League 5v5 standings

Eastern Conference

1. NBL Oz Gaming, 3-0

T2. 76ers GC, 2-1

T2. Celtics Crossover Gaming, 2-1

T2. Heat Check Gaming, 2-1

T2. Magic Gaming, 2-1

T6. Raptors Uprising GC, 1-1

T6. Wizards District Gaming, 1-1

T8. Gen.G Tigers, 1-2

T8. Grizz Gaming, 1-2

T8. Knicks Gaming, 1-2

T8. NetsGC, 1-2

T8. Hornets Venom GT, 1-2

13. Hawks Talon GC, 0-3

Western Conference

T1. T-Wolves Gaming, 3-0

T1. Warriors Gaming Squad, 3-0

T3. Blazer5 Gaming, 2-1

T3. Bucks Gaming, 2-1

T3. DUX Infinitos, 2-1

T3. Pacers Gaming, 2-1

7. Cavs Legion GC, 2-2

T8. Jazz Gaming, 1-2

T8. Lakers Gaming, 1-2

T8. Pistons GT, 1-2

T11. Mavs Gaming, 0-3

T11. Kings Guard Gaming, 0-3

–Field Level Media