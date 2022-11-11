NBL Oz Gaming select Jyden, DjayTooCold in expansion draft

Credit: USA Today Sports Images

Guard Jyden “Jyden” McBath-Spencer and power forward Frederick “DjayTooCold” Payton were selected by Australian club NBL Oz Gaming in the NBA 2K Expansion Draft.

Jyden, who previously played for NetsGC last season, will join Australian Harry “RealHvzn” Spierings in the backcourt.

With the 1st pick in the 2022 NBA 2K League Expansion Draft, @nblozgaming select @JydenMS! pic.twitter.com/fF4Un52HP5 — NBA 2K League (@NBA2KLeague) November 10, 2022

DjayTooCold made the All-Rookie Team last season while playing for T-Wolves Gaming.

“Jyden and DjayTooCold were two players we had highlighted from very early in the process and we are delighted to have drafted them,” NBL Oz Gaming coach Mitchell “Mootyy” Franklin said. “They’re highly talented and fit the culture we are trying to establish at NBL Oz Gaming.

“Our guard duo of Jyden and RealHvzn will work together beautifully while DjayTooCold will bring a level of energy we need to make a statement in our inaugural season.

“The focus now turns to getting our three contracted players together to start building chemistry and implementing a gameplan, while also eyeing next year’s NBA 2K League Draft where we will round out the roster.”

NBL Oz Gaming roster will have two picks at the NBA 2K League Draft early next year.

