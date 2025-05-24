New York Knicks insider details why starting 5 change must happen or lose Indiana Pacers series, Josh Hart seems to agree

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

On Saturday, a top New York Knicks insider detailed why the team must make a change to their starting five, or they will be eliminated from the Eastern Conference Finals by the Indiana Pacers soon.

The worst-case scenario has come to pass for the Knicks. Not only have they lost home-court advantage in their Conference Finals series against the Pacers, but they enter Game 3 in Indiana in a 0-2 hole. There has been a great deal of speculation about what the team needs to do to turn its fortunes around. Following their 114-109 loss on Friday, SNY Knicks insider Ian Begley detailed a multitude of stats that show coach Tom Thibodeau must shake up his starting 5.

Since Jan. 1, the Knicks’ starting five has been a -1.4 together. In their first two series, the starters were outscored by 21 points. However, they were able to overcome that questionable play by finishing the season 28-21 and beating the Pistons and Celtics in the first two rounds. They have been outscored by 29 by Indiana, and they are not getting wins.

If they do switch someone into the starting five, it will most certainly be either Mitchell Robinson or Miles McBride. In Game 2, when the duo was on the floor, they made up a 10-point deficit that the starters created, and were a +10. They have brought energy and a reliable defense that has been beneficial against the Pacers.

Josh Hart wants to see Mitchell Robinson get a lot more minutes

Neither won’t be switched into the starting five. Firstly, because there is too much money invested in the starters. But both are strong bench players, and it would hurt the reserve unit by removing both. However, of the two, it seems like Robinson is the more likely to be injected into the starting lineup. And it seems Josh Hart is all for the big man getting more time against the Pacers.

“Man, he’s huge. He’s someone who does just everything. Offensive rebound, defensive rebound, he can guard on the perimeter, guard in the post. He’s a big X factor for us,” Hart said [h/t SNY]. “We have to figure out ways — I think he played 30 minutes — figure out ways if he can play more. We’re great with him on. We all have to be willing to sacrifice for the betterment of the team.”

Robinson has obvious offensive deficiencies. However, he makes a massive impact on defense and the boards. He is an elite offensive rebounder, but is a surprisingly good man-to-man defender. Even against smaller players. The big question is if Robinson is added to the starting five, who would go to the bench? Karl-Anthony Towns or Josh Hart?

