NBA insider details why Denver Nuggets fired Mike Malone

The Denver Nuggets surprisingly fired head coach Mike Malone on Tuesday, despite being in fourth place of the Western Conference playoff race. The move came as a massive head-scratcher, especially considering how well-respected coach Malone is around the NBA in addition to leading them to a championship just two seasons ago.

Yet, in the immediate aftermath, people want to know what led to the sudden decision to fire coach Malone and general manager Calvin Booth. Now we finally have an answer.

Mike Malone couldn’t hold Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray accountable

So, why did the Denver Nuggets fire Mike Malone? It definitely isn’t because of their lack of success, despite a four-game losing streak.

According to Fox Sports NBA insider Chris Broussard, coach Malone had trouble keeping the Nuggets’ stars — Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray — accountable for their mistakes and actions.

“This has been brewing for a while. The environment is toxic. The GM Calvin Booth and Michael Malone don’t get along and I’ve been told weren’t even talking to each other. Mike Malone is an old-school, hard-nosed coach and that is rubbing a lot of the players the wrong way. Not quite as hard on Jokic and Murray which has also rubbed some guys the wrong way.” Fox Sports’ Chris Broussard on Mike Malone firing

Clearly, this was not just a Malone problem since the Nuggets let their GM go too. However, if both gentlemen weren’t getting along, then perhaps the Nuggets felt it would be best to clean house and show others that the Nuggets mean business.

We’ll find out soon enough how well it works out with David Adelman taking over coaching duties on an interim basis. But the Nuggets clearly felt this was their best path forward.

