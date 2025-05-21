Oklahoma City Thunder dominate red-hot Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 1 of West Finals: Are the Wolves in trouble?

Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

For anyone who thought the Oklahoma City Thunder would struggle with the Minnesota Timberwolves, they got a loud wakeup call in Game 1 of the West Finals.

The Thunder were not in vintage form on offense as they scored just 44 points in the first half. Yet, despite he low number, they were only behind by four at halftime. Why, you ask? The outstanding defense that has been the hallmark for OKC all season long.

Oklahoma City was by the best-rated defensive team this season. Allowing just 106.6 points per 100 possessions during the regular season. However, they have taken that to an even higher level against some of the West’s best by giving up 100.7 points per 100 possessions in 12 playoff games this year. That D was on full display in the first half as they scored 18 of their 44 points off of Minnesota turnovers. It was a key in keeping them in the game until their offense got going.

By the end of the game, they posted 31 points off 19 turnovers en route to a dominant second half and a 114-88 win on Tuesday night. The win sent a clear message that OKC is much better than the Golden State Warriors, without Stephen Curry, whom the Wolves overcame in the semis.

What does the Thunder’s dominant Game 1 win mean for the Timberwolves?

Should the Timberwolves be worried? Maybe. Minnesota looked very good against the Warriors as they scored a “gentleman’s sweep.” It led to conversation heading into this week that Anthony Edwards is the new face of the NBA. Well, the Thunder had very different thoughts as he scored just 18 points on 5-13 shooting and was a worrisome game worst -23 when he was on the floor.

Many analysts felt Julius Randle would be key if the Wolves wanted to get to the franchise’s first NBA Finals. On Tuesday, the three-time All-Star scored a team high 28 points. But he also had a game-high five turnovers and was a -17 when he was on the floor.

Furthermore, top reserves Naz Reid and Donte DiVincenzo were a combined -41. They can’t win games like that. And the big concern is that while shooting can come and go, defense does not for elite teams. While the Wolves have a very good defense of their own, the Thunder were the undisputed best this season. They have length, size, athleticism, and different players they can throw at Edwards.

However, there is reason for hope. Edwards had just one shot at the rim and 13 overall last night. Those are clear adjustments they can make for Game 2. However, it will be far easier said than done.