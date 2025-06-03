Tornado warning forces Indiana Pacers plane to divert ahead of NBA Finals

Indiana Pacers
The Indiana Pacers plane was forced to divert on Tuesday because of a tornado warning in Oklahoma City.

The plane diverted to Tulsa, which is over 100 miles away, due to the severe storms. A tornado was seen in Norman, Oklahoma, about 20 miles from Oklahoma City.

The plane circled in the Oklahoma City area before touching down in Tulsa to refuel, according to Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix.

The team is planning to arrive in Oklahoma City tonight after the storms pass.

The Pacers’ social media posted pictures of players heading to the plane before take-off.

Indiana will face the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday.

