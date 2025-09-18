Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams believes the idea that it takes veterans to win an NBA title is overrated.

The Thunder made history in the spring when they beat the Indiana Pacers to become the 2025 NBA champions. First, last season’s team brought the franchise its first title since moving from Seattle in 2008. Plus, they also became the second youngest team to win an NBA title.

Heading into the new season, they have only 20 players older than 29, and nine players younger than 25, including Williams. Despite their youth, they are an early favorite to win a second straight championship next spring. It is pretty good evidence for why the gifted swingman is of the belief that it doesn’t take a lot of veteran players to win a championship.

“I don’t think you need a bunch of veterans to be successful. They’re definitely useful. But I learned how to be a professional before I even signed paperwork to be on the Thunder,” Williams told SLAM. “You go in there, and every single basketball on the ball rack is facing the exact same way. We tuck our shirts in for practice. We’re not wearing jewelry for practice.

Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

“That stuff was ingrained in me since I’ve been in the organization. So we haven’t had to have vets teach us how to do things. We matured faster, because that’s the environment that we’ve been in.”

The concept completely goes against the strategy of conference rivals, the Golden State Warriors. While they have several players in their early 20s, few are key rotation players. The core of their team — Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler — are all 35 and older.

They are expected to add Al Horford (39) for this season. And have been linked to a blockbuster trade for Kevin Durant (36) and LeBron James (40) over the last year. Their front office clearly puts a high value on veterans in their 30s, and it has worked for them in the past. But it didn’t last season.

Williams and the Thunder will get the chance to prove the Warriors wrong again when the new season kicks off next month.