NBA rumors: Surprise team emerges in Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo trade speculation

A new report suggests the Toronto Raptors will soon become a serious contender in the potential trade markets for future Hall of Famers Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

While there are still a few more games left in the 2024-25 NBA season, most of the league has already pivoted to plotting out their offseason. And for many teams around the game, taking a run at a trade for Durant or Antetokounmpo will be a part of the plan. The Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs have been linked to both players. But NBA insider Marc Stein reported Friday night, you can also add the Raptors to the suitors list for both.

“There have been numerous rumblings about the Raptors’ interest in joining the eventual Giannis Antetokounmpo trade sweepstakes … provided that the Bucks’ perennial MVP candidate actually asks out of Milwaukee at some stage,” Stein wrote. “Masai Ujiri’s affinity for Antetokounmpo is an open secret around the league, so you can rest assured that the Raptors have already registered their interest.”

Kevin Durant trade more ‘realistic’ for Toronto Raptors?

Yet, despite Ujiri being a big fan of the Greek Freak, the league insider calls a successful pursuit of Durant a more “realistic” outcome compared to a trade for Antetokounmpo.

“But Toronto has likewise been painted by numerous NBA figures as a potential trade suitor for Durant,” writes Stein. “Particularly if Antetokounmpo doesn’t reach the open market. The Raptors, furthermore, would figure to have a more realistic shot at assembling a competitive trade offer for Durant. Compared to the mammoth offers that the Bucks would inevitably seek for Antetokounmpo’s services.”

Furthermore, Stein added that the Raptors front office is feeling some pressure to get back to being a far more competitive team in 2025-26.

“There is a strong sense in some corners of the league that this Toronto front office is under some tangible pressure to take a significant step toward competitiveness in the far-less-imposing Eastern Conference,” he wrote. “Even after they just made a midseason splash to acquire Brandon Ingram from New Orleans.”