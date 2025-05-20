Former NBA star offers left field theory for Jayson Tatum, Damian Lillard’s serious Achilles injuries

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Former NBA star Nick Van Exel believes there is a specific reason for the recent Achilles injuries suffered by superstar Jayson Tatum and Damian Lillard. It all comes down to their shoes.

The Boston Celtics saw their repeat hopes go up in smoke last week when top star Jayson Tatum suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon in Game 4 of their playoff series against the New York Knicks. However, a couple of weeks before that, Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Damian Lillard suffered a torn Achilles in a playoff game versus the Indiana Pacers.

They are among several NBA players who suffered major Achilles injuries in 2024-25. It has created speculation on why players in the league keep getting the same injury. One that can often change the trajectory of their careers. Well, Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets veteran Nick Van Exel has a theory.

“There have been Achilles tears throughout the years. But my thoughts on them are that they happen more now, and I think it has something to do with them damn [low tops] the players wear nowadays. Cover them ankles up, fellas,” he wrote in a post on X recently.

There is a belief that high-top sneakers offer more ankle support. Especially for sports that can often lead to ankle sprains, like basketball. The way they limit movement can, in theory, help avoid many ankle-related injuries. However, the limitations in motion are seen as a negative by many players today.

It is all just speculation, but there is a growing issue with serious Achilles tendon injuries in the league. Along with Jayson Tatum and Damian Lillard, Dejounte Murray, Isaiah Jackson, and Dru Smith all tore or ruptured their Achilles in the 2024-25 season.

NBA legends Kevin Durant and Kobe Bryant also suffered major Achilles injuries during their career. After more than a year of recovery, Durant was able to return to an elite level of play. Bryant was never the same. However, he was also in his late 30s when it happened.