5 new teams linked to surprise Giannis Antetokounmpo trade this summer

For the first time in his 12-year NBA career, Giannis Antetokounmpo is reportedly open to playing for a team other than the Milwaukee Bucks. That doesn’t necessarily mean the Bucks are open to moving on from their face of the franchise.

However, if the Bucks do decide to put the two-time NBA MVP on the trade block, every team should place an exploratory call for Antetokounmpo. Yet, while many can dream, only a handful will actually be able to put together a decent enough offer for the Greek Freak.

We know of the typical big-market powerhouses that will chase after any and every superstar they can get their hands on. But what about the surprise teams?

Recently, Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale came up with a list of teams that could emerge as trade contenders for Antetokounmpo. His list featured the Detroit Pistons, Memphis Grizzlies, Philadelphia 76ers, Portland Trail Blazers, and Toronto Raptors.

The 76ers are an interesting choice, being that they boast a strong core led by Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, yet also boast the third overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Ultimately, it could be up to Antetokounmpo on where he wants to continue his career, whether that’s in Milwaukee or another destination remains to be seen.

