Signs point to Milwaukee Bucks being open to Giannis Antetokounmpo trade

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Will the Milwaukee Bucks trade Giannis Antetokounmpo this offseason? It’s one of the biggest questions circling the NBA right now.

After all, why would the Bucks want to move on from the face of their franchise? Antetokounmpo is in line to become a future Hall of Famer. In other words, it may be a move they don’t quickly recover from.

Yet, there are some signs suggesting the Bucks are at least preparing to trade the two-time NBA MVP. According to Rafael Barlowe of NBA Big Board, the father of a projected lottery pick recently revealed that the Bucks have been doing extensive background research on his son.

He found this to be extremely peculiar, considering the Bucks only hold the 47th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. So why would the Bucks be so interested in what seems to be a surefire first-round prospect who’s possibly projected to be selected in the first 14 picks?

The most obvious path available would be for the Bucks to trade Antetokounmpo for a collection of assets, which would likely include a first-round selection too. In fact, if there’s a player the Bucks are extremely intrigued with toward the top of this draft, that could provide the necessary motivation for them to finally be open to moving on from one of the best players in the game today.

Related: New York Knicks ‘relieve’ Tom Thibodeau of coaching duties: 6 early Knicks coaching candidates to replace Thibs