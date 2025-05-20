Blockbuster San Antonio Spurs trade idea lands Giannis Antetokounmpo

Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Giannis Antetokounmpo trade rumors have surfaced in the past, but they’ve never been stronger than now after three consecutive first-round playoff exits. If the eight-time All-Star is dissatisfied with the Milwaukee Bucks, there’s a sense that the franchise would honor a potential trade request.

If Antetokounmpo does request a trade, it will likely exclusively involve a list of contenders. If the Bucks got their way, it may mean a preference to send the face of their franchise to a Western Conference team instead of one they’ll be directly competing with for playoff spots in the Eastern Conference.

Thus, a team like the San Antonio Spurs jumps off the page as a rising team that could be poised for greatness with a stronger foundation around Victor Wembanyama. But what would an Antetokounmpo trade to the Spurs look like?

Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale recently put together a trade idea that would give the Spurs one of the most tantalizing duos in basketball.

Spurs trade: Harrison Barnes, Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan, No. 2 pick, No. 14 pick, Atlanta’s 2027 first-round pick, 2029 first-round pick, 2031 first-round pick (most favorable of San Antonio or Minnesota)

Harrison Barnes, Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan, No. 2 pick, No. 14 pick, Atlanta’s 2027 first-round pick, 2029 first-round pick, 2031 first-round pick (most favorable of San Antonio or Minnesota) Bucks trade: Giannis Antetokoumpo

“The Spurs suddenly have one of the strongest theoretical offers for Giannis after landing the No. 2 overall pick in this year’s draft. They’d be giving Milwaukee a selection that will turn into a player—likely Dylan Harper—who can serve as the focal point of the Bucks’ rebuild. The Spurs would be giving up an additional four first-rounders as well, including this year’s No. 14 selection.



Sochan isn’t filler, either. He falls short of outright first-round value with an extension on the way and offensive limitations galore. But he has flashed malleable defense and has value in a big-man’s play-finisher role at the other end. Barnes and Johnson are on expiring contracts and would help the Bucks remain immediately competitive while they don’t have their own first-rounder.” Bleacher Report on Giannis Antetokounmpo trade to Spurs

Favale also suggested that the Bucks could push hard for the inclusion of someone like Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle or Devin Vassell instead of getting so many picks, but that’s up to the Spurs to determine who’s available. Then again, if San Antonio wants Antetokounmpo badly enough, they’ll be prepared to part with almost anything.

