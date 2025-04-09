Predicting NBA playoffs and 2025 NBA Finals winner: Will the Oklahoma City Thunder win it all?

With the 2024-25 season at an end, now is the perfect time to look into the future and take a spin at predicting the NBA playoff teams for this year’s postseason. But before you check out our predictions for the 2025 NBA playoffs, take a look at our final regular-season power rankings and a rundown of the 50 best NBA players right now.

Without further ado, let’s start predicting this spring’s NBA playoffs and who will win it all in June.

Eastern Conference NBA Playoff predictions and seeds

Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers are a team with a lot of things to like. The big question entering the season was, could Kenny Atkinson elevate them to new heights? He has done exactly that and turned them into an elite offense this season.

are a team with a lot of things to like. The big question entering the season was, could Kenny Atkinson elevate them to new heights? He has done exactly that and turned them into an elite offense this season. The Boston Celtics have not been as dominant as they were last season. However, the regular season very much seems like a dress rehearsal to make sure all their key players stay healthy and they peak just in time for the NBA playoffs.

have not been as dominant as they were last season. However, the regular season very much seems like a dress rehearsal to make sure all their key players stay healthy and they peak just in time for the NBA playoffs. The New York Knicks made some big moves before the season to give them a serious chance to compete for a title this spring. While they are one o the best teams in the East, their defense and troubles in big games offers doubt they can get to the Finals in 2025.

The Indiana Pacers looked like a shell of themselves over the first few months. However, the group has battled out of their surprising slump and returned to being an elite team in the East. Their defense is still a major weakness, but their offense makes them a tough out in the playoffs.

looked like a shell of themselves over the first few months. However, the group has battled out of their surprising slump and returned to being an elite team in the East. Their defense is still a major weakness, but their offense makes them a tough out in the playoffs. Many wondered if the Milwaukee Bucks’ star pairing of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard could work. After getting off to an awful start, it seemed like they couldn’t. However, the Emirates Cup winners have been better in the final months of the season. Their health will be one of their biggest issues this spring.

The Detroit Pistons were the worst team in basketball in 2023-24. But with a new regime running the show and JB Bickerstaff on the bench, they have been one of the NBA’s best stories. Led by first-time All-Star Cade Cunningham, Detroit is a fun club on the rise and could make some noise in the playoffs..

Eastern Conference Play-In teams

The Orlando Magic have one of the game’s best defensive teams. However, their offensive is the exact opposite, and it has been a major hindrance to their growth. It has led to a regression this season, and they could be one and done in the playoffs.

have one of the game’s best defensive teams. However, their offensive is the exact opposite, and it has been a major hindrance to their growth. It has led to a regression this season, and they could be one and done in the playoffs. The Atlanta Hawks is one of the best-scoring teams in basketball. Trae Young has had a fantastic season as the undisputed face of the team, and they are a handful every night. Unfortunately, their terrible defense is a huge problem come playoff time.

is one of the best-scoring teams in basketball. Trae Young has had a fantastic season as the undisputed face of the team, and they are a handful every night. Unfortunately, their terrible defense is a huge problem come playoff time. After trading Jimmy Butler, it was always going to be a letdown season for the Miami Heat . Nevertheless, they will be in the play-in tourney and could still make the final eight teams.

. Nevertheless, they will be in the play-in tourney and could still make the final eight teams. The Chicago Bulls no longer have Demar DeRozan or Zach LaVine. However, despite a far less talented roster in the second half, they have grinded out a spot in the play-in tourney. They won’t go far, but they deserve credit for their late-season efforts to get in.

Western Conference NBA Playoff predictions

After a brilliant 57-win season, the Oklahoma City Thunder got better during the summer. The moves they made have proven to be a stroke of genius, and it is why they have the top record in the league heading into the playoffs. They are the team to beat in the West.

got better during the summer. The moves they made have proven to be a stroke of genius, and it is why they have the top record in the league heading into the playoffs. They are the team to beat in the West. The Houston Rockets have continued the momentum they built late last season and evolved into one of the better teams out west. They have a pair of young stars leading the way and a proven coach in Ime Udoka. The NBA playoffs will prove how far along their development is.

have continued the momentum they built late last season and evolved into one of the better teams out west. They have a pair of young stars leading the way and a proven coach in Ime Udoka. The NBA playoffs will prove how far along their development is. The Los Angeles Lakers have played better than many expected under first-time head coach JJ Redick. However, they shook things up in a massive way when they shipped off Anthony Davis and acquired Luka Doncic. He and LeBron James have worked well together, and LA could be a big problem in these playoffs.

The Golden State Warriors brought an end to the Big Three era this summer, and they unsurprisingly struggled for much of the first half. However, trading for Jimmy Butler has completely reinvigorated this group, and they are a serious dark horse to reach the Finals this spring.

brought an end to the Big Three era this summer, and they unsurprisingly struggled for much of the first half. However, trading for Jimmy Butler has completely reinvigorated this group, and they are a serious dark horse to reach the Finals this spring. When you have the best player on the planet, you will always be a very competitive team. While this has not been a vintage Denver Nuggets team, just like last year, they have overcome early bumps in the road and seem to be finishing strong. Unfortunately, deciding to fire head coach Michale Malone a week before the postseason likely means they won’t go far this spring.

The Los Angeles Clippers have quietly had another good season. But it’s the same story for this older and oft-injured squad. If they can stay healthy, they are a problem, but staying healthy has been their biggest problem.

Western Conference Play-In teams

Unfortunately for the Minnesota Timberwolves , trading homegrown star Karl-Anthony Towns seemed like a bad decision. However, over the last month, they have finally picked up momentum and could make surprising noise in the West playoffs.

, trading homegrown star Karl-Anthony Towns seemed like a bad decision. However, over the last month, they have finally picked up momentum and could make surprising noise in the West playoffs. The Memphis Grizzlies were back to being a highly competitive team in the West this season. However, despite gains offensively, firing head coach Taylor Jenkins in March means fans should not expect much from them in these playoffs.

were back to being a highly competitive team in the West this season. However, despite gains offensively, firing head coach Taylor Jenkins in March means fans should not expect much from them in these playoffs. The Sacramento Kings have gone through a lot this season. They added DeMar DeRozan. Fired Mike Brown, traded De’Aaron Fox, and added Zach LaVine. They will make the playoffs but are a good coach away from being a force out west.

have gone through a lot this season. They added DeMar DeRozan. Fired Mike Brown, traded De’Aaron Fox, and added Zach LaVine. They will make the playoffs but are a good coach away from being a force out west. The Dallas Mavericks stunned the NBA world when they traded Luka Doncic this season. They have had a bunch of bad luck since the move. Just making the playoffs has been a big win for this snake-bit team.

NBA Playoff predictions: Matchups and winners

Eastern Conference first round

1) Cleveland Cavaliers over 8) Atlanta Hawks (4-0)

5) Milwaukee Bucks over 4) Indiana Pacers (4-2)

3) New York Knicks over 6) Detroit Pistons (4-2)

2) Boston Celtics over 7) Orlando Magic (4-1)

Western Conference first round

1) Oklahoma City Thunder over 8) Memphis Grizzlies (4-1)

4) Golden State Warriors over 5) Denver Nuggets (4-2)

3) Los Angeles Lakers over 6) Los Angeles Clippers (4-1)

7) Minnesota Timberwolves over 2) Houston Rockets (4-3)

NBA Playoff Predictions: Conference Semifinals

Eastern Conference

1) Cleveland Cavaliers over 5) Milwaukee Bucks (4-3)

2) Boston Celtics over 3) New York Knicks (4-2)

Western Conference

1) Oklahoma City Thunder over 4) Golden State (4-2)

3) Los Angeles Lakers over 7) Minnesota Timberwolves (4-2)

NBA Playoff Predictions: Conference Finals

Eastern Conference Finals

2) Boston Celtics over 1) Cleveland Cavaliers (4-2)

Western Conference Finals

1) Oklahoma City Thunder over 3) Los Angeles Lakers (4-2)

NBA Finals prediction: Oklahoma City Thunder over Boston Celtics (4-2)

The 2025 NBA playoffs will be when the basketball world realizes just how talented the Oklahoma City Thunder are. They have a great defense, an MVP candidate, and a deep roster filled with tough and talented players. While it won’t be easy, look for them to stop the Boston Celtics from repeating this year and bring OKC their first NBA title.

