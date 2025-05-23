NBA insider reveals Portland Trail Blazers’ potential asking price for Toumani Camara

Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

We’re still eagerly awaiting to see who wins the NBA Finals between the top contenders in the Eastern and Western Conference. Meanwhile, other teams, like the Portland Trail Blazers are formulating their offseason plans on how to improve the roster around players like Toumani Camara.

Yet, Camara, who was just selected as a second-team All-NBA defender, certainly is a potential building block. However, the Blazers may prefer to capitalize on the 25-year-old rising star’s surging trade value instead. Though, if the Blazers do consider trading the 2023 second-round pick, how much would he fetch?

The Athletic’s Jovan Buha recently took a crack at placing Camara’s trade value around the league based on what he’s heard. According to Buha, Camara’s trade value could be as high as two first-round picks.

“I have heard that the Blazers want something like two firsts for Camara, so maybe they view Dalton and a first as sufficient, but I think Portland probably says no, to be honest.” The Athletic’s Jovan Buha on Toumani Camara

Camara may have been a bit of a hidden gem until receiving recognition from the league. Yet, Camara did enjoy a breakout season with 11.3 points per game, 5.8 rebounds per game, 1.5 steals, and half a block per game. Keep in mind, this was just the Belgian native’s second year in the league. Who knows how high his ceiling could be?

Still trying to build a contender, it may be wise for the Blazers to see what Camara is fully capable of before weighing a trade that would ship him out for more draft picks. Yet, if there’s a player they covet, like the Los Angeles Lakers’ Dalton Knecht, perhaps a deal could be had.

