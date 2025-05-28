NBA rumors: Phoenix Suns reverting back to strategy of previous ownership to find new head coach?

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

New reports on the Phoenix Suns’ head coach search reveal that the organization has completely pivoted away from looking at established coaches to fill the opening they have.

“The Phoenix Suns have at least five candidates advancing to the next round of interviews for their head coaching job, including Jordan Ott and Johnnie Bryant (Cavaliers), Sean Sweeney (Mavericks), Chris Quinn (Heat), and Dave Bliss (Thunder),” Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype reports.

His report comes after an Arizona Republic story claimed, after speaking with 15 coaches, Ott and Bryant, Quinn, Sweeney, Bliss, and Timberwolves assistant Micah Nori, Nets assistant Steve Hetzel, Pelicans assistant James Borrego, and Suns assistant David Fizdale were still in the running for their head coach job.

What is very interesting about this list of nine coaches in serious contention for the Suns’ head coach job is that only two of them have been head coaches in the NBA. Borrego posted a 148-183 record during four seasons with the Hornets. Fizdale has a career record of 71-134 over four seasons with the Grizzlies and Knicks.

Phoenix Suns returning to head coach strategy used by previous ownership?

Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

The 2024-25 edition of the Phoenix Suns was a huge disappointment. Despite having one of the most expensive rosters in history, featuring Kevin Durant and Devin Booker as well as Mike Budenholzer on the bench, they couldn’t even reach the NBA Play-In Tournament this season.

The results were all the more frustrating because the front office ousted one-time NBA champion Frank Vogel from the head coach role after just one season to replace him with another one-time champ in Budenholzer. Yet their record this season was worse than the year before. Their next head coach will be their fourth in as many years after they dismissed former Coach of the Year Monty Williams in 2023.

After failing miserably with two established veteran coaches, the Suns and owner Matt Ishbia have clearly shifted their internal thinking and are aiming to find an up-and-coming coach that could be a hidden gem on the market. It is a strategy the organization has used for many years with former owner Robert Sarver.

Following Alvin Gentry’s firing in 2013, the team’s next six head coaches were all first-timers. The organization owes $85 million to Williams, Vogel, and Budenholzer. So, a first-time coach would also come at a much more affordable rate.