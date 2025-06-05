Phoenix Suns 100% ‘don’t want’ this All-Star to return in 2025

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Changes are afoot for the Phoenix Suns. We’ve already seen the coaching change take place after firing Mike Budenholzer and hiring Cleveland Cavaliers assistant Jordan Ott. Now, what about the roster?

The truth is that their All-Star trio, composed of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal, didn’t deliver the expected results. Not only did the Suns fall well short of their NBA championship goals, but they couldn’t even make the playoffs.

Now, according to John Gambadoro of 98.7 FM Phoenix, the Suns “100% do not want” Beal to return for another season.

“They do NOT want him back. But he is untradable and if he does not agree to a buyout they may be stuck with him. One of the questions they asked candidates during the coaching cycle was what you would do with Beal. They 100% don’t want him and are looking at how to get out.” John Gambadoro on Phoenix Suns/Bradley Beal

Of course, this was expected after the Suns tried to find a trade partner for him last season. Yet, Beal’s full no-trade clause complicates things.

Plus, it’s not like the soon-to-be 32-year-old has excelled in Phoenix. He was even benched for 15 games last season while his scoring fell to 17 points per game instead of his usual 20+ average.

It also doesn’t help that Beal has a $53.6 million salary for next season. It gets even worse in 2026 when Beal has a $57.1 million player option. Based on his recent play, Beal isn’t worth anywhere near $50 million per season, and the Suns know that more than anyone.

Related: Phoenix Suns reportedly targeting specific position in Kevin Durant trade