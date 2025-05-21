Sorry, Philadelphia 76ers fans — Paul George reportedly won’t be traded this summer

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

For Philadelphia 76ers fans hoping the franchise will move on from Paul George’s contract, don’t hold your breath. A new report reveals the franchise won’t be trading the 35-year-old forward this offseason.

According to The Stein Line’s NBA insider Jake Fischer, the 76ers are not looking to trade George one season after signing him to a max four-year, $212 million deal.

“Recent reports suggesting that the Sixers will be looking to explore George’s trade market in conjunction with the draft are a misread. There have been no indications that they are looking to package George with the No. 3 pick or try to move him on his own,” reports Fischer.

It was a disappointing season for George and the 76ers, who finished 24-58 and secured the third overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

George, who was signed to form a “Big 3” alongside Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, played in just 41 games due to various injuries and averaged 16.2 points per game — his lowest full season average since his second year in the league (12.1) in 2011-12.

Embiid played in just 19 games due to a left knee injury while Maxey missed 30 games due to hamstring, hand and finger injuries. In total, the “Big 3” missed 134 games combined.

Another complication in trading George is that he still has three years and $162 million remaining on his contract.

Fischer added that he wouldn’t be surprised if the 76ers trade down from the No. 3 spot to gain extra assets as they look to get younger and more athletic heading into next season.