Philadelphia Inquirer columnist calls last year’s Joel Embiid altercation an ‘attack’ in scathing new column

In a new column criticizing Joel Embiid, Philadelphia Inquirer columnist Marcus Hayes referred to last year’s altercation between the two in the Philadelphia 76ers locker room as an “attack” — an incident that led to a three-game suspension for the center.

Last November, Hayes wrote a column critical of Embiid that mentioned the All-Star’s deceased brother and young son. Despite the publication eventually removing references to Embiid’s family members, the damage was done. Embiid later confronted Hayes in the 76ers locker room and shoved him, though no punches were thrown.

The NBA subsequently suspended Embiid for three games, which delayed his season debut as he continued recovering from a knee injury.

In Hayes’ column published Saturday, he blamed Embiid’s Olympic participation for the 76ers’ disappointing season, as they are 24-57 with one game left to play and will miss the playoffs for the first time since the 2016-17 season.

“Because Embiid wanted to add an Olympic gold medal to his trophy case, sparsely populated as it is. Because he sought personal glory. Because he did not prepare himself for the season,” Hayes wrote.

In this latest piece, Hayes described Embiid as unprofessional and a “churlish boor,” claiming he “degraded” the 76ers brand. Hayes also referenced the November locker room confrontation.

“And, of course, I have my very personal issue, since he attacked me in the locker room in November, which resulted in that three-game suspension,” Hayes wrote.

Embiid was shut down in February after playing just 19 games due to his left knee injury. He recently underwent arthroscopic surgery and will be reevaluated in six weeks. There’s currently no timetable for his return — marking his second surgery on his left knee within a year.





