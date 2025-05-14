Report: Philadelphia 76ers cut ties with Joel Embiid’s ‘protector’

Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia 76ers made an off-the-court move that could raise eyebrows among fans. The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Keith Pompey reports the team parted ways with Anthony Jackson, the assistant director of security who was known as Joel Embiid’s “protector.”

Jackson’s contract was expiring when he was let go last Friday.

Jackson was a former Philadelphia police officer who was hired in 2015 following a physical altercation involving Jahlil Okafor in a Boston nightclub. He would later form a close friendship with Embiid during his time with the 76ers.

“The South Philadelphia native was in charge of creating a safe environment for the players. He also developed a strong bond with franchise player Embiid, who he routinely accompanied to events, including the 2024 Paris Olympics,” reports Pompey.

On top of Jackson, six others were let go, including two assistant coaches in Coby Karl and Terrel Harris. The 76ers told Pompey that these weren’t cost-cutting moves and that they “coincided with department restructuring.”

The move comes after Embiid only played in 19 games last season due to his left knee injury and suspension. He underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee in the offseason after being shutdown in late February and there’s no timetable for his return to basketball activities.

Embiid averaged 23.9 points and 8.2 rebounds in those 19 games, far below his career 27.7 points and 11 rebounds per game.

The 76ers owe Embiid $248 million through the 2029 season. They currently hold the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft after going 24-58 last season.