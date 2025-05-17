WATCH: Paul Pierce offers sour-grapes excuse for New York Knicks kicking Boston Celtics out of NBA playoffs

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce is not happy the New York Knicks ousted his former team from the NBA Playoffs, and delivered a very sour grapes response to the news on Friday night.

Last night, Madison Square Garden was a madhouse as the Knicks advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals by nearly beating the defending champion Celtics in Game 6 of their series. It sent the franchise to the East Finals for the first time in 25 years. However, following the win, former Boston star and current FOX Sports analyst Paul Pierce tried to rain on New York’s celebration.

“Pacers are gonna pop ya’ll though. Ya’ll know that the Pacers are gonna get ya’ll right?” he said in a video post on his social media last night. “Ya’ll feeling good. Ya’ll beat an injured Celtics team. We didn’t have our All-NBA, MVP candidate [Jayson Tatum] who led us in all these categories. So, whatever.”

It seems that the veteran NBA analyst forgot that the Knicks took a 3-1 series lead and won two games in Boston with the six-time All-Star on the floor. And when he was out for Game 5, the Celtics scored a 25-point victory over the New York.

Furthermore, Boston benefited from major injuries during their championship run last year. They defeated a Miami Heat team in Round 1 without top star Jimmy Butler. Then they eventually faced an Indiana Pacers team that won a series over the Milwaukee Bucks without superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo and a Knicks team seriously banged up by the time they reached Game 7 of that series.

It isn’t a great look when an NBA analyst for a major network is biased while being forgetful. Game 1 of the Knicks vs. Pacers Eastern Conference Finals series begins on Wednesday.

