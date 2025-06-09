NBA insider addresses odds of a Darius Garland trade between Orlando Magic, Cleveland Cavaliers

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Orlando Magic have been linked in NBA rumors this offseason to some of the top trade candidates and role players in NBA free agency. While Orlando is likely to upgrade its roster, it appears one of its potential All-Star targets could be off the board.

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, the Cleveland Cavaliers haven’t had ‘substantive conversations’ with Orlando regarding a Garland trade. Furthermore, Cleveland has “little interest” in helping out an Eastern Conference contender by trading Garland to them.

Related: Orlando Magic named ‘team to watch’ for top role player in NBA free agency

Darius Garland stats (2024-’25): 20.6 PPG, 6.7 APG< 2.9 RPG, 1.2 SPG, 47.2% FG, 2.8 3PM per game, 40.1% 3PT, .169 Win Shares per 48 Minutes

Garland, age 25, would certainly fill a void on the Magic roster. Orlando was the worst three-point shooting team in the NBA last season and the two-time All-Star has averaged 2.6 three-pointers made per game over the last four seasons.

While the Cavaliers’ front office is open to trading Garland, helping out top competition in the Eastern Conference isn’t under consideration. Fischer’s report does suggest that if the All-Star point guard is moved, it would likely be to a Western Conference team.

Related: Top NBA free agents 2025, NBA free agency rankings

Cleveland’s stance is likely shared by the Boston Celtics regarding guard Derrick White, who averaged the fourth-most treys (3.6 per game) this past season. Furthering that point, Boston would prefer to keep White this summer if it can.

It might leave NBA free agency as the likeliest avenue for Orlando to add three-point shooting. However, the club could see if the Portland Trail Blazers are willing to trade guard Anfernee Simons, 3.1 3PM per game, at a reasonable price.