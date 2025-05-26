Orlando Magic trade idea lands four-time NBA All-Star

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Just when everyone anticipated the Orlando Magic to take a massive leap forward, they actually lost six fewer games than the year before and still got bounced in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. While this young group is expected to continue growing from within, perhaps it’s time for Orlando to exchange some of their assets for a superstar talent.

Of course, teams aren’t typically eager to trade multi-time All-Stars, but the Boston Celtics are suddenly in a unique position with Jayson Tatum set to miss a large chunk of next season with a torn Achilles. Meanwhile, his four-time All-Star running mate Jaylen Brown is also dealing with a knee injury that may or may not require surgery.

Would Boston really consider breaking up their core, one that was good enough to win last year’s NBA Finals? That remains to be seen, but it never hurts to try.

Bleacher Report’s Grant Hughes believes the Magic are uniquely positioned to attempt prying Brown away from Boston, even though they’re direct competitors in the Eastern Conference. The best part? Orlando wouldn’t be giving up major assets in this trade scenario.

Celtics trade: Jaylen Brown

Jaylen Brown Magic trade: Jonathan Isaac, Anthony Black, Moritz Wagner, 2028 first-round pick, and 2030 first-round pick

“Here, the Magic capitalize on the Celtics’ dire financial straits by plucking Brown and his remaining $236 million, sending back younger players (and the flexibility that comes with them) along with a pair of lightly protected future firsts.



When it comes to Orlando, most searches for offensive help focus on point guards and spot-up shooters. Those types of players would certainly help improve an offense that needs snipers and playmakers, but Brown is a legitimate star—one who’s already proved he can perform at a championship level.” Bleacher Report on Magic/Jaylen Brown trade

While he’s only 21 years old, Black still hasn’t been able to secure the starting point guard job despite becoming the sixth overall pick two years ago. Plus, Moritz and Isaac aren’t starters either, so Orlando would be getting a significant upgrade in their starting five while only losing some of their valued depth, plus a pair of future picks.

Is a core of Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Brown, and Banchero enough for the Magic to emerge as top contenders in the Eastern Conference? On paper, that’s a pretty formidable core, if Boston is willing to play ball.

