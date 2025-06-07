Nick Wright fans flames New York Knicks trying to land both Jason Kidd and Giannis Antetokounmpo no coincidence

Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Popular FOX Sports talking head Nick Wright does not believe it is a coincidence that the New York Knicks want to make Jason Kidd their next head coach, ahead of an offseason where Giannis Antetokounmpo could be on the trade block.

Antetokounmpo has not made a decision yet on whether he wants out of Milwaukee this summer. However, if three-straight first-round playoff eliminations are too much for the NBA superstar, much of the league will be interested in acquiring his services. Including the Knicks. Nick Wright believes that is also why they have been linked to making Kidd their next head coach.

“Was it possible that someone from Giannis’ camp said, ‘Hey, if person X was your coach, maybe not only would it push Giannis closer to asking for a trade, but maybe he would ask for a trade to the Knicks, ‘ specifically?” Wright suggested on his What’s Wright Show.

Wright claims that when Kidd coached the Bucks for four seasons between 2014 and 2018, he and the two-time MVP forged a strong relationship. Furthermore, he mentioned rumors that when Kidd was fired by Milwaukee, Antetokounmpo liked him so much he asked if he should call management to get him “un-fired”.

“I’m simply saying that firing [Tom] Thibodeau was odd enough that little alarm bells went off,” said Wright.

Jason Kidd’s media savvy is a key reason the New York Knicks want him?

Wright’s opinion is pure speculation. However, on Friday night, NBA insider Jake Fischer offered up a different idea for why New York is interested in the current Mavericks head coach. And it is based on a belief they need a coach well-versed in dealing with the city’s powerful media.

“For all 30 NBA franchises, head coaches have increasingly been forced to serve as the unofficial spokesman for any given team’s basketball operations on a daily basis,” he wrote. “They are required to speak to the media during pre-established windows before and after every game. They are available after most practices and morning shootarounds. In New York, especially, Leon Rose’s well-chronicled reluctance to speak with the media, questions on personnel matters ranging from trades to free agent signings and everything in between frequently fall on the coach.

“It’s an aspect of the Knicks’ coaching job that is especially demanding in a media market unlike any other. Thibodeau’s eventual successor will likely need to be strong in that area.”