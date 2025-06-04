NBA rumors: New York Knicks want to trade for pair of elite coaches from Western conference?

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

A surprising new report suggests that the New York Knicks would be very interested in replacing head coach Tom Thibodeau with elite Western Conference contemporaries Jason Kidd or Ime Udoka.

The Knicks stunned the basketball world on Tuesday when they fired head coach Tom Thibodeau after five seasons with the franchise. During his tenure in New York, the 67-year-old posted an impressive 226-174 record and guided the team to four postseason appearances. Including a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals this spring.

The organization has been linked to several replacements over the last 24 hours. However, veteran NBA insider Marc Stein added two unexpected names on Tuesday night. “Two head coaches who are not currently available but said to interest the Knicks, according to league sources, are Dallas’ Jason Kidd and Houston’s Ime Udoka.”

Could the New York Knicks trade for Jason Kidd or Ime Udoka?

Kidd and Udoka are two of the best coaches in the Western Conference, and arguably the league. The pair have taken teams to the NBA Finals (Udoka with the Celtics and Kidd with the Mavericks). But what makes them even more appealing is that they are fairly young for the profession. Kidd is just 52 years old, while Udoka is only 47.

However, making a trade for either is highly unlikely, as Stein also explained.

“One source with knowledge of the Rockets’ thinking told The Stein Line categorically that permission to speak with Udoka would be rejected if the Knicks requested it,” he wrote. “A similar response would be expected from the Mavericks. But a read on their position as conclusive as Houston’s could not be immediately confirmed Tuesday night. Kidd has two seasons left on a contract extension he received during last season’s playoffs.”

Of the pair, Kidd would be the one the Knicks could land in a best-case scenario. But not just because of what Stein has been told. The Hall of Famer played his final season in New York. And has a long history in New Jersey with the Nets. But there have also been reports that his relationship with general manager Nico Harrison is on shaky ground after top star Luka Doncic was traded from the Mavs in February.

