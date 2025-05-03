New York Knicks guard Mikal Bridges explains why he could be problem for Boston Celtics top stars

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks acquired Mikal Bridges last year to make life difficult for the Boston Celtics’ top stars if the two teams met in the playoffs. Well, the former Brooklyn Nets star suggested that the plan could come to fruition this week.

After reaching the Eastern Conference semifinals last season, the Knicks went all in this summer to build a roster that could compete with the defending champion Celtics. OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges are well-rounded players. But both were acquired to torment Boston’s superstars, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, on defense.

Yet the player New York gave up multiple first-round picks for in the offseason has not been the lockdown defender they expected. However, in their series against the Detroit Pistons, he had a greater impact. Well, Bridges says that was no coincidence and there was a reason for that improved play.

“For much of the regular season, he shied away from contact while attacking the rim. As a defender and as a rebounder,” The Athletic Knicks reporter Fred Katz wrote. “But during six games against the upstart Pistons, who thrive in a wrestling match, Bridges fought back. He closed out on shooters with more verve, stayed in front of drivers, and pushed up against dribblers when picks came his way, not as impacted by giant screeners, such as Pistons mammoth Jalen Duren.

Mikal Bridges stats (2024-25): 17.6 PPG, 3.2 RPG, 3.7 APG, 0.9 SPG, 35% 3PT

“I don’t know if people thought I stopped playing (defense),” Bridges told the outlet. “I know I struggled a little bit this year. But (I’m) just getting comfortable.”

Against the Pistons, the Knicks’ biggest concern was young star Cade Cunningham. However, both Tatum and Jaylen Brown are All-NBA-level talents. Plus, they have dangerous veterans like Kristaps Porzingis, Jrue Holiday, Al Horford, and Derrick White. It means the Knicks will need to man up more on their men and can’t rely as much on help.

New York fans will be hoping the front office’s master plan to matchup with the Celtics works as expected when they begin their semifinals series on Monday.

