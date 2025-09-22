Despite being one of the NBA’s best players and a beast in the playoffs, a recent survey of NBA executives, coaches, and scouts showed little love for the talents of New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson.

Since arriving in Gotham three seasons ago, Brunson has gone from Luka Doncic’s sidekick to one of the most well-known players in the game. Not just because he is a good player in the biggest media market in the country. But because he has played at an All-NBA level the last two seasons. Furthermore, his performance in the playoffs has added even more relevance to his place in the game.

However, while he has become one of New York’s most beloved athletes, NBA execs, coaches, and scouts don’t feel he is as elite as Knicks fans think. On Monday, ESPN released a new survey that asked 20 execs, coaches, and scouts various questions about the league. On the question “Who is the best American player right now?” three players received votes.

Jalen Brunson stats (2024-25): 26.0 PPG, 2.9 RPG, 7.3 APG, 0.9 SPG, 38% 3PT

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Stephen Curry (11 votes), Anthony Edwards (8 votes), and then Donovan Mitchell (1) vote. If the question was who is the best player right now, and Brunson received no votes, that would not be a shocker. However, when it comes to just American players, it is very surprising that he did not get some love. It is downright mind-blowing that Mitchell got a vote instead of him. Since most fans outside of Cleveland would take Brunson in any big game.

Yet that was not the only moment of disrespect. In a follow-up question, those taking the survey were asked, “Who will be the best American player in five years?” Again, the Knicks superstar got no votes. Instead, Anthony Edwards received 11, rookie Cooper Flagg got 5, Celtics star Jayson Tatum was picked by two voters, and Paolo Banchero and Jalen Williams both received one vote.

Jalen Brunson contract: Four years, $156.5 million

While Brunson isn’t in his early 20s, he just turned 29. It is surprising that those surveyed actually believe a rookie — Flagg — who hasn’t proven anything has a far better chance of being a better American player in five years than the two-time All-Star.

Well, Jalen Brunson will get the chance again to prove the naysayers wrong in the upcoming 2025-26 season.