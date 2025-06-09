NBA insider updates New York Knicks’ pursuit of Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks coaching search has already seen two of its top targets taken off the board, with its focus reportedly turning to Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd. Amid that interest, there’s another update on where things stand for New York.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Knicks’ request to interview Kidd for their head-coaching vacancy is expected to be rejected by the Mavericks. While Kidd has emerged as one of New York’s top targets, he’ll join Houston Rockets‘ coach Ime Udoka among the coveted targets taken out of consideration.

Jason Kidd coaching record: 179-149 as Dallas Mavericks coach

During a recent appearance on The Hoop Collective, ESPN NBA reporter Tim MacMahon said that Dallas could give Kidd a ‘restructured extension’ after turning down the Knicks’ efforts to poach him. If that happens, Kidd’s new deal would likely make him one of the highest-paid NBA coaches next season.

Once Dallas officially rejects the interview request, New York could turn its attention to Minnesota Timberwolves coach Chris Finch. However, Minnesota would also likely reject any request for a meeting by the Knicks’ front office.

The Knicks’ coaching search has focused on veterans who have recently demonstrated strong defensive backgrounds and often made deep playoff runs with their teams. Once FInch, Kidd and Udoka have all been ruled out, New York could pivot to recently-fired coaches Mike Brown and Michael Malone.

