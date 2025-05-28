NBA rumors: Will New Orleans Pelicans trade injury-prone Zion Williamson before season?

Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

When he’s healthy and in shape, New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson is one of the best players in basketball. However, patience is wearing thin among Pelicans fans with the former No. 1 overall pick’s availability issues.

Williamson has missed 268 games during six seasons in New Orleans, including 52 last year. He’s only played over 61 games twice in his career and reached the 70-game mark just once.

The Pelicans appeared ready for a rebuild after trading Brandon Ingram to the Toronto Raptors last season and firing executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin. Yet Williamson remains on the roster.

His name has popped up in trade rumors before, but will New Orleans finally ship their franchise player out?

“[I]t’s very unlikely Williamson gets moved in a trade before the 2025-26 season starts,” reports The Athletic’s Pelicans insider William Guillory. “There’s already been communication between Williamson, his camp and [executive vice president of basketball operations Joe] Dumars on several occasions. All parties feel pretty good about where things stand with the Pelicans-Williamson marriage heading into next season.”

Despite playing in only 30 games last year, Williamson was dominant when available. He averaged 24.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. The Pelicans are banking on a healthy Williamson to make them a playoff contender, especially with guard Dejounte Murray expected to miss the first few months recovering from a ruptured right Achilles tendon.

“I can’t blame them for taking the risk when the potential Williamson can reach is so high,” notes Guillory. “No realistic Williamson trade package would’ve brought back a return that could match everything Williamson brings when he’s healthy and locked in.”

However, Guillory added that he’d “expect this regime to have far less patience with Williamson if he doesn’t stay on the right path or if injuries become an issue again.”

Williamson, a two-time All-Star, is owed $39.4 million this year, $42.1 million next season, and $44.8 million in 2027-28. The Pelicans hold the No. 7 pick in next month’s 2025 NBA Draft, giving them additional flexibility as they navigate Williamson’s future.