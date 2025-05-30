New Orleans Pelicans reportedly taking aggressive stance on big trades this summer, including Zion Williamson

Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

The New England Pelicans have already made a big change this offseason by firing executive vice president David Griffin and replacing him with Joe Dumars. Now, weeks out from the 2025 NBA Draft, it appears Zion Williamson and other key players could be moved.

In his latest 2025 NBA mock draft, Kevin O’Connor of Yahoo Sports shared that the Pelicans don’t have any untouchables this offseason, gauging the trade market for everyone on the roster. While Williamson could stay, New Orleans is considering everything.

“There are no untouchables in New Orleans. League sources say the Pelicans are gauging the market for everyone on their roster. They very well could end up keeping their core pieces, namely Zion Williamson, but it appears the Pelicans are looking into taking different paths this summer, depending on what opportunities become available.” Yahoo Sports’ NBA analyst Kevin O’Connor on the New Orleans Pelicans’ offseason

Zion Williamson stats (2024-’25): 24.6 PPG, 7.2 RPG, 5.3 APG, 1.2 SPG, 56.7% FG

Williamson, who turns 25 in July, is certainly the least likely to be moved. The 6-foot-6 forward played in only 30 games this past season, with a low back bone contusion costing him three weeks at the end of the regular season. It marked the third time in four seasons that Williamson played 30 or fewer games.

It’s worth noting that Will Guillory of The Athletic recently reported that it’s ‘very unlikely’ New Orleans moves the All-Star forward. Even with a new decision-maker in the front office and the club ready to make significant changes, Dumars has already talked to Williamson’s camp on multiple occasions.

Zion Williamson contract (Spotrac): $39.446 million cap hit (2025-’26), $42.166 million cap hit (2026-’27), $44.886 million cap hit (2027-’28)

For now, Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is the focus of NBA rumors right now with teams believing this is the first time he could actually request a trade. That would impact New Orleans significantly since they own first-round swap rights with the Bucks in 2026 and 2027.

If Antetokounmpo doesn’t request a trade, Williamson could become the next top player that NBA teams inquire about this summer. With the front office seemingly open to moving just about anyone, it’s possible the right offer could be enticing enough to trade Williamson.