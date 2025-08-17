The Sacramento Kings offseason quieted down early this summer after they signed free-agent point guard Dennis Schroder and then traded away center Jonas Valanciunas. However, it appears Sacramento’s front office isn’t quite done making moves.

Tim MacMahon of ESPN reported that many around the league believe the Kings are the “most likely destination” for free-agent point guard Russell Westbrook.

Related: Former Sacramento Kings Coach Says DeMarcus Cousins Tried to Beat Up George Karl

Sacramento has been linked to the future Hall of Famer in NBA rumors all offseason. There has been mutual interest between the two sides for months now, but the holdup seems to be coming from the Kings’ side. Before Westbrook is signed, the team would likely need to solve its logjam at guard by trading either Devin Carter or Malik Monk before the regular season tips off.

Carter is reportedly included in the trade package offered to the Golden State Warriors in a sign-and-trade for restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga. While Kuminga has expressed his desire to play in Sacramento, with the team guaranteeing him a starting spot, Golden State wants a lightly protected first-round pick.

Read More: Sacramento Kings, New York Knicks Interested in All-Star in Free Agency

Russell Westbrook career earnings (Spotrac): $345.9 million

The Warriors’ stance has seemingly put the Kings in a holding pattern, unable to acquire Kuminga and then sign Westbrook to complete the offseason overhaul of the roster. With Golden State showing no indication of backing down from its demand, Westbrook could be stuck in NBA free agency for a while if he’s going to wind up signing with the Kings.