Malik Beasley entered the offseason coming off a career-best season, poised to cash in with a multi-year deal that would’ve been the biggest contract in his NBA career. A federal investigation into gambling allegations changed all of that, but there are still multiple NBA teams interested.

NBA insider Jake Fischer reported that the New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, and Minnesota Timberwolves all have interest in signing Beasley and have been in contact with his representatives. None of the talks have reportedly reached the “deal-making stage,” but all four clubs are monitoring his legal situation closely.

Malik Beasley stats (2024-25): 16.3 PPG, 2.6 RPG, 1.7 APG, 3.9 3PM per game, 41.6% 3PT

In June, it was reported that Beasley was under federal investigation for gambling allegations that surrounded the veteran sharpshooter. The timing of the accusations and inquiry proved costly, putting on hold a three-year, $42 million contract he was about to sign with Detroit. Months later, that money is off the table, and he’d have to settle for a one-year contract at a fraction of the salary.

If Beasley is cleared to play next season, he’d provide outstanding perimeter shooting off the bench. Last season with the Pistons, he set career highs in three-pointers made (319) and shot a career-best 41.6 percent from the field.

He finished second for NBA Sixth Man of the Year, posting 0.100 Win Shares per 48 minutes coming off the bench and shooting 53.1 percent on corner three-point attempts. Turning 29 years old in November, the 6-foot-4 guard has shot 41.5 percent on 1,308 three-point attempts over the last two seasons.

Will Malik Beasley play next season?

Shams Charania of ESPN.com reported on Aug. 22 that Beasley is no longer a target of the federal gambling investigation, which could potentially clear him to sign with a team via NBA free agency. However, it has since become clear that this is not the full picture.

There is still no guarantee that he will be cleared to play in the NBA next season. While Charania reported that Beasley is no longer a target of the federal gambling investigation, that is not entirely accurate.

As Alex Schiffer of Front Office Sports wrote, Beasley is still a “subject” in the Department of Justice investigation conducted by the Eastern District of New York. Beasley’s lawyer, Steve Haney, also told the Detroit Free Press that he has no idea if the guard will be charged with a crime.

For now. all NBA teams will do is have preliminary interest while they wait for federal investigators to make a final decision on Beasley’s status. Until Beasley is exonerated or charged by the feds, he likely won’t be signed ahead of NBA training camp in September.