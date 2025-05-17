NBA rumors: Surprise source predicts Los Angeles Clippers make blockbuster trade for this young All-Star

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

An unexpected but close source believes LaMelo Ball will end up as a member of the Los Angeles Clippers this summer.

For the third straight season, the Clippers saw their season come to a quick end in the opening round of the NBA playoffs. However, unlike last year, all their top players were healthy. It sent a clear message that the roster needs a shakeup if they want to go further next season. Could that include trading for Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball? His brother Lonzo seems to think so.

“I got Dylan Harper going to the Hornets [at No. 4 in the NBA Draft], and I got ‘Melo going to the Clips,” Ball said during an appearance on The WAE Show this week.

LaMelo Ball stats (2024-25): 47 G, 25.2 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 7.4 APG, 1.1 SPG, 34% 3PT

On the surface, that would seem like a surprising move for the Hornets. However, despite playing at an All-Star level this season, Charlotte again endured another awful season. Furthermore, Ball only played in 47 games. Which is also the most he has suited up for over the last three years. That, combined with the close to $170 million he is still owed on his contract, is why there have been recent rumors about being traded this summer.

While Los Angeles Clippers fans would prefer they stay away from another injury-prone star, Ball is only 23 years old. If they can remedy his injury woes, the one-time All-Star could be a building block for the next decade. A deal featuring Normal Powell and Bogdan Bogdanovic, along with draft picks, should be enough to get a deal done.