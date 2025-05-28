NBA rumors: Los Angeles Clippers linked to major summer trade for 2-time All-Star and champion

Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

A new rumor adds the Los Angeles Clippers to the list of potential landing spots for two-time NBA champion Jrue Holiday.

With their season coming to an end in the semifinals, the Boston Celtics will now face a huge payroll reckoning. If they don’t move a sizable amount of salary this summer, they could have a payroll bill (including taxes) worth over $500 million. So trading key players isn’t a matter of if, but when and where.

Jrue Holiday stats (2024-25): 11.1 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 3.9 APG, 1.1 SPG, 35% 3PT

Talented guard Jrue Holiday is the most likely to be moved this offseason. And several teams have already been linked to him. Well, you can add another. “Holiday is expected to be pursued by several teams on the trade market, and a league source [claims] the Los Angeles Clippers are one team expected to show interest in the 34-year-old guard this offseason,” Mass Live reported on Wednesday.

The two-time All-Star is owed over $103 million if he opts into the final year of the four-year, $134 million deal he signed last year. The Clippers are locked into over $194 million next season if James Harden opts into the final year of his contract. So it makes a trade difficult for both sides.

The Clippers would like to hold on to key players for this season. And the Celtics want to move payroll, not swap it for other contracts. However, if LA could add Holiday, he would certainly be a positive addition to the roster.

Jrue Holiday contract: Four years, $134 million

Although he is exiting his prime year, he has proven throughout his career that he is a winning player. Holiday played a key role in both the Bucks and Celtics’ recent championship wins. In LA, he would just need to be a strong defender who can knock down open shots. Just a few weeks from turning 35 years old, that is probably the perfect role for him at this point in his career.

