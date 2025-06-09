NBA insider shares timeline for when Phoenix Suns wants to make Kevin Durant trade

Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Suns attempted to trade All-Star forward Kevin Durant in February, only for the future Hall of Famer to prevent a deal. With Durant on board with a move out of Phoenix, the Suns are reportedly planning to move him quickly this offseason.

On the latest episode of “The Hoop Collective“, ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst said the Suns will try to trade Durant ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft (June 25). Notably, team governor Mat Ishbia is expected to spearhead the efforts to move Durant.

Kevin Durant stats (ESPN): 26.6 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 4.2 APG, 52.7% FG, 43% 3PT

Ishbia seems to be taking a more central role in the Suns’ offseason decision-making. In an internal memo sent to the team’s staff in basketball operations, Ishbia said he plans to be more hands-on in decisions regarding the roster. After previously doing what he called ‘running the typical NBA owner playbook’ where he got out of the way, Ishbia now believes he must be more involved in basketball decisions.

He already made his first big move, hiring Jordan Ott as head coach to replace Mike Budenholzer. The next item on the Suns’ agenda seems to be trading Durant, ideally before the 2025 NBA Draft.

Kevin Durant contract (Spotrac): $54.708 million cap hit in 2025-’26

Currently, the New York Knicks, Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors have all been linked as potential landing spots. However, reports have suggested that the Rockets’ interest in the All-Star forward is a bit exaggerated.

New York could wait to acquire Durant until it lands a head coach, which could be a while with several top targets in the Knicks coaching search already taken off the table. If Toronto waits out a decision from Giannis Antetokounmpo, it could leave San Antonio as the favorite to acquire Durant this month.

