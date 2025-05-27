NBA rumors: Indiana Pacers could break from decades-long strategy to stay a Finals contender in future seasons

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

A top NBA insider claims that the Indiana Pacers are “willing” to start paying hefty payroll taxes to keep the team in NBA Finals contention for a few more seasons.

The current Pacers roster is as good as it’s been in a decade. For a second straight season, they are in the Eastern Conference Finals. And have a very good chance to make the championship series for the first time in over two decades. Unfortunately, to be elite in the NBA can be very expensive.

The Pacers could be forced to slash payroll if they want to re-sign Myles Turner. But stay under the tax threshold this summer. Well, maybe that is no longer the case. This week, ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst revealed that for the first time in two decades, the organization is actually open to paying a sizable tax bill in future seasons to stay in title contention.

“[Owner Herb] Simon will turn 91 later this year and has taken on new investors in recent years. And with the Pacers making another deep playoff run, ownership has indicated a willingness to increase spending next season and potentially reenter the luxury tax to keep this core together, sources said.” Brian Windhorst

Which Indiana Pacers players could be payroll casualties if they don’t increase payroll?

Myles Turner could get a pay bump that some around the league feel he does not deserve. That is neither here nor there. Because he brings tons of value to this team, and the proof is in him playing a key role in a pair of ECF trips. However, his new contract will take them well into tax territory.

So if they don’t increase payroll this summer, which impact players could be on the chopping block? Obi Toppin would likely be at the top of the payroll casualty list. While he has been a good player off the bench, getting the $14 million he is making next season off the books would be a big help.

Fan-favorite TJ McConnell could also be on the chopping block. If the front office has to make tough decisions, his age (33) could be an easy excuse to move on from the $10.2 million the talented sixth man is owed next season. Former lottery pick Bennedict Mathurin is another player who could be moved to cut costs if the team doesn’t increase payroll.