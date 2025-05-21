New NBA rumor opens door for Houston Rockets or Orlando Magic to land star they need in summer trade

Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images

The Houston Rockets and Orlando Magic could use a game-changer talent at the point guard spot, and a new rumor about one of the league’s best has opened the door to a potential blockbuster trade this summer.

The Rockets and Magic are two of the best defensive teams in the NBA. They also both have a pair of talented youngsters who can be All-Stars any year. But they also have a similar problem. They both have the potential to be perennial playoff teams, but lack the offensive thump to go far in the tournament. That was evident last month as both were ousted in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs.

Well, an opportunity to get the impact point guard the pair of teams would love to have may come this summer, according to ESPN NBA insider Jeremy Woo.

“On paper, VJ Edgecombe is a natural fit, sliding between LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller, with his downhill explosiveness, slashing style, and significant defensive potential complementing Ball’s vision and creativity and Miller’s shotmaking prowess,” Woo wrote in a new mock draft. “He also offers room to grow into a larger ball-handling role. Which could make him more attractive to Charlotte, providing a long-term option in the backcourt.

“The Hornets took a patient approach at the trade deadline. And opposing teams are curious about their level of urgency this offseason, having sold at the trade deadline but also having missed the playoffs nine straight seasons.”

Should the Houston Rockets or Orlando Magic inquire about LaMelo Ball’s availability?

While drafting Edgecombe with the fourth overall pick in next month’s NBA Draft makes sense for Charlotte. That point of having long-term potential as the main ball handler is interesting. Especially since there have been rumblings over the last couple of months that the Hornets might ponder trading young star LaMelo Ball.

Despite Ball having a good season — when healthy — Charlotte again had one of the worst records in the league. Although this group is still young and has potential, there is enough evidence that they aren’t a good mix. And it should be broken up. Due to Ball’s injury history, moving on from the $168 million he is still owed should be considered by the Hornets if they can get a good return.

When on the floor, Ball is a special talent. This season, he averaged 25 points and over seven assists per game. He is the type of scoring threat and creator that the Houston Rockets could have used this spring. No disrespect to Fred VanVleet, who is well-liked. But Ball could be the final piece of an impressive young core for Houston with Alperen Sengun and Jalen Green. Furthermore, they have the assets to get a deal done and could free up a huge amount of cap space by not picking up VanVleet’s option for next season.

The Orlando Magic badly need a major impact player out of the backcourt. They have used first-round picks in recent years to find their point guard of the future to no avail. Ball would be a great addition as a pure scorer and would take some of the responsibility off Paolo Banchero. But he could also help in making life easier when it comes to getting shots for both Banchero and Franz Wagner.