NBA insider details potential cost for Golden State Warriors in rumored Derrick White trade

Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

This week, an NBA insider revealed that the Golden State Warriors likely would need to part with multiple future first-round picks in a rumored Derrick White trade.

The Boston Celtics are expected to make a couple of notable trades this summer to slash payroll. If they retain their current team, they could have a total payroll cost — with taxes — next season that surpasses $500 million. So, trading some of their top role players is not a matter of if but when.

One player that could potentially be on the move is talented veteran guard Derrick White. And the Warriors have been linked to a potential trade in recent days. During an appearance on “Arbella’s Early Edition,” Yahoo Sports NBA insider Kevin O’Connor detailed what it might take to pry White away from the Celtics.

“If the Golden State Warriors, if they were to call up and offer a Mikal Bridges-esque package — four first-round draft picks — for Derrick White, you gotta listen,” O’Connor said.

Why would the Golden State Warriors trade for Derrick White?

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

It likely may not cost four first-round picks to trade for White. O’Connor’s idea is an offer the Celtics have to seriously consider. But a deal that may require three future first-rounders is possible. And it is a risk Golden State might take.

The Warriors are completely in win-now mode. They are going to ride out the next two seasons with top stars Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler. Then rebuild when all three finish out their deals at the same time. They will be a contender in the West next season if they can stay healthy. But they need good pieces around their new Big Three.

Derrick White could be a very nice asset in Golden State as a 3-and-D specialist. He could start in the backcourt alongside Curry and push Brandin Podziemski to the bench, where he is a much better fit at this part of his career. It is a move that would strengthen the Warriors as they chase another title over the next two seasons.