NBA rumors: More fuel added to chatter Boston Celtics will consider Jaylen Brown trade this summer

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

A new NBA rumor has added fuel to the speculation that the Boston Celtics could consider a Jaylen Brown trade by suggesting the San Antonio Spurs would be a team to watch in a potential sweepstakes.

One of the biggest stories heading into the NBA offseason is how different the Celtics roster may end up looking in 2025-26. For months, there has been speculation that they could break up their championship core because of a salary bill (including payroll taxes) that will top $500 million if they maintain the status quo.

The assumption has been that Kristaps Porzingis, Jrue Holiday, and even Derrick White will be the pricey players moved this summer. However, there have been new rumblings that Jaylen Brown could potentially be traded instead. He will make over $50 million next season. Getting that money off the books could avoid having to trade several key members of their roster.

This week, Sports Illustrated NBA insider Chris Mannix added fuel to a potential deal when he explained why the Spurs would be a serious contender in the Brown trade market.

“The team I’d watch the closest with Jaylen Brown is probably the Spurs,” Mannix said on NBC Sports Boston’s The Off C’season special. “Sure, I think they love to make a run at Giannis [Antetokounmpo], but do the Bucks ask for Stephon Castle? Like, is that on their wish list? And if it is, I can’t see San Antonio doing a deal like that.

Jaylen Brown contract: Five years, $285.3 million

“… I think if you’re Boston, you’re not going to ask for a Stephon Castle. You’re not going to get a Stephon Castle in a potential Jaylen Brown deal. You would get the No. 2 pick back in return,” he added. “You would get the Devin Vassells, the Keldon Johnsons, future first-round capital. That’s something I’d watch if and when the Giannis Antetokounmpo stuff shakes itself out over the next few weeks.”

Jayson Tatum is likely to miss almost all of next season after suffering a ruptured Achilles last month. So the Celtics may decide to punt on next season and start to think long-term again by acquiring a bunch of draft capital. And also regain some cap flexibility by taking Brown’s money off their books.

What is also interesting is that there haven’t been many reports claiming Brown is an untouchable member of the core. Instead, the trade speculation continues to grow each week.

More Boston Celtics news and rumors: