NBA rumors: Denver Nuggets’ stance on blockbuster trade this offseason revealed

The Denver Nuggets shocked the NBA world this past week by firing head coach Mike Malone just days before the playoffs are set to begin. With the organization cleaning house at coach and general manager, NBA rumors are swirling about other potential changes this offseason.

Multiple NBA teams are already speculating regarding Nikola Jokic’s future in Denver, hoping the tumultuous situation inside the organization and the team’s seemingly closed championship window prompts him to consider a trade. Meanwhile, team ownership is now evaluating coaching and general manager candidates during the NBA playoffs.

Denver Nuggets payroll 2025-26 (Spotrac): $199.48 million

Heading into the 2025-’26 season, the Nuggets are on the hook for paying Jokic, Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. a total of $140 million. Tack on the Aaron Gordon contract ($22.841 million) salary and the even greater long-term financial commitments – $181.9 million owed to the four in 2026-’27 – and ownership is on the verge of hitting the second apron.

That’s a significant problem for a team that ranks just seventh in attendance and doesn’t have one of the largest revenue streams in the NBA. It’s part of the influence behind NBA rumors regarding a potential offseason trade to shake up the roster and shed payroll.

However, according to NBA insider Jake Fischer, ownership is opposed to trading Porter Jr. in part because the 6-foot-10 forward is a Missouri alum. That is evidently a factor because Nuggets’ owner Stan Kroenke is also a Mizzou alum.

“The Kroenkes have a fondness for Porter that stems from deep ties to their shared alma mater: Missouri. Sources with knowledge of Denver’s thinking have maintained for some time that they struggled to envision ownership ever approving a deal that would send Porter away from the franchise.” Jake Fischer on the Denver Nuggets’ stance regarding a Michael Porter Jr trade

Michael Porter Jr stats (ESPN): 18.1 PPG< 7.0 RPG< 2.2 APG, 50.2% FG, 39.3% 3PT

Porter Jr. is the most obvious candidate on the Nuggets roster, with Murray’s deal viewed as untradeable. However, even the 26-year-old forward has some diminished trade value, given his injury history.

If the core players on the Nuggets roster aren’t moving, it’s difficult to see how Denver can be turned around quickly to become championship contenders again. It further complicates the offseason, with mounting pressure on the organization to make the necessary moves to help Jokic win another title.