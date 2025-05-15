NBA rumors: Insider links Atlanta Hawks to pair of massive trades, including for elite executive

Credit: Jason Getz-Imagn Images

A new report has linked the Atlanta Hawks not only to a potential trade for Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo but also to one of the game’s top executives, Masai Ujiri.

While the Hawks improved this season, their 40-42 record was not enough to save general manager Landry Fields. Now, the organization that has a young, high-upside roster needs a new top executive. Well, according to veteran NBA insider Marc Stein, the Atlanta Hawks have their eyes on one of the league’s longest-tenured and most respected execs.

On Wednesday night, Stein reported that the organization would like to acquire Toronto Raptors GM Masai Ujiri. He added that it is unclear if the Hawks would have any real chance of prying him away from their fellow Eastern Conference team, or what the cost could be in a potential trade.

Seeking out an elite executive like Ujiri trends with Atlanta’s GM/President of Basketball Operations search this spring. The organization reportedly has tried to lure legendary Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers back to the game with little success.

Could Atlanta Hawks hire GM with deep ties to Giannis Antetokounmpo?

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

However, Ujiri is not the only interesting name Stein added to the Atlanta Hawks’ search for a new leader of their front office. Along with the Raptors executive, he claimed the agent of a superstar that could be on the trade block this summer may also be a candidate for the opening.

“One agent to emerge as a potential candidate with the Hawks, league sources say, is Octagon’s Alex Saratsis, who represents Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo and Miami’s Bam Adebayo,” Stein wrote. “Saratsis’ possible involvement in the Hawks’ search would be a fascinating development that connects two of the major curiosities at the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago this week … with Antetokounmpo’s future, of course, atop the list. Saratsis co-represents Antetokounmpo.”

The Hawks have not been a team linked to a potential Antetokounmpo trade sweepstakes this summer. However, they certainly have the trade chips to make them a contender. And if one of his agents is leading the organization, that could give them a unique advantage in the chase.