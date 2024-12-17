Week 8 NBA power rankings: 10 best and 10 worst NBA teams right now, including the Knicks, Bucks, and Grizzlies

Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

The first eight weeks of the 2024-25 NBA season are in the books and now is the perfect time to look at the current pecking order in our latest NBA power rankings. A few teams have surprised for good and bad reasons over the first two months of the NBA schedule. At the same time, others have continued their elite, or awful, play from the 2023-24 campaign. So, without further ado, let's look at which are the 10 worst and 10 best teams in the NBA right now.

10 worst NBA teams after the first eight weeks of the NBA season

Not every NBA team can get off to a flying start in the new season. Several teams have issues dating back to last season that they must first overcome before they can earn respectability around the game. However, others have gotten off to some shockingly awful starts that have many around the game confused. Let’s look at the 10 worst teams in the NBA heading into week 8 of the season.

10. Chicago Bulls

Over the first two months of the season, the Chicago Bulls have evolved into one of the better offenses in the game. Especially when veteran point guard Lonzo Ball is on the floor. Heading into the week, they are scoring the sixth most PPG (118.7) in the NBA. But they are the exact opposite on defense. The Bulls' defense would be the worst in the game (121.9) if not for the awful Wizards owning the rock-bottom spot. At this point, players are playing to bolster their value in the hopes of being traded to better teams before February's deadline.

9. Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons were the worst team in the NBA last season. However, things have turned around for Motown's favorite team this year. After the first eight weeks, they are playing surprisingly decent ball. New head coach JB Bickerstaff has made a difference and helped former first-round pick Jaden Ivey turn into an impact player this season. They will head into the holidays with double-digit wins. It took them well into the New Year to achieve that feat last season.

8. Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets were always expected to struggle mightily in 2024-25. They are in a full-blown rebuild and are punting until next summer. Nevertheless, new head coach Jordi Fernandez has done a decent job with a limited roster. Cam Thomas has continued his play from last year and could be in the running for an All-Star spot early next year. They showed recently they can’t be slept on when they won three straight against the Kings, Warriors, and Suns. But then followed that up by losing five of their next six.

7. Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers have been one of the biggest disappointments in the NBA over the first half as injuries and in-fighting have led to an awful start. However, it seems like things are finally starting to turn for the Sixers in recent weeks. With Joel Embiid and Paul George on the court more often, the team is slowly rising in the standings and has been doing it with some top-10-level defense (110.6 PPG). However, their offense has a long way to go before it climbs up from the doldrums and gets them back in playoff contention.

6. Portland Trail Blazers

On paper, the Portland Trail Blazers roster looks like a team that should be contending for a play-in spot this season. Unfortunately, they have several players who would be good third options on any team. So the lack of a legit No. 1 or No. 2 scoring threat is why they are among the worst scoring teams in the league heading into the week (106.9 PPG). Also, top draft pick Donovan Clingan has not made much of an impact over the first few months of his NBA career.

5. Charlotte Hornets

LaMelo Ball is back healthy and playing like a no-doubt All-Star. Plus, second-year man Brandon Miller is off to a nice start this season. Unfortunately, that is where it ends, and despite their performances, the Charlotte Hornets have been awful on the offensive side of the ball after the first eight weeks of the season. While they are a solid group defensively (112.4 points against per game), they are the third-worst scoring team in the NBA right now (106.6 PPG).

4. Toronto Raptors

On the offensive side of the ball, the Toronto Raptors are a pretty solid group led by top star Scottie Barnes and Canadian native RJ Barrett. And they could be far better once Immanuel Quickley returns from injury — which could be soon. However, despite their ability to put the ball in the basket, they are near the bottom of the standings mostly due to their poor play on defense. Heading into the week, they are giving up the sixth most points in the league (117.1).

3. Utah Jazz

In year three as head coach, Will Hardy is feeling a lot more pressure after a season and a half of poor play from the Utah Jazz. The goal from the top to start the season was to be better this year. Unfortunately, they have been one of the worst teams in the NBA over the first half. After getting a massive $195 million deal in the summer, Lauri Markkanen has disappointed in 2024-25. While John Collins has improved it has not stopped the Jazz from being near the bottom of the current NBA standings.

2. New Orleans Pelicans

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green has a very talented roster. But who knows when he will get it at full strength? Brandon Ingram has played well as he looks to boost his value for a potential trade in February. But he has been one of the few key players on the roster that's been around for most of the season. With so many of their top players sidelined at times with injuries this season, it should come as no surprise that the team is dead last in scoring right now (105.1 PPG). Their bottom 10 defense isn't helping either.

1. Washington Wizards

Even with new head coach Brian Keefe, the Washington Wizards have been an absolute mess this season and are without a doubt the worst team in the NBA right now. Jordan Poole has been better in his second season, however, top star Kyle Kuzma is off to a very rough start. They surprisingly ended a sad 16-game losing skid with a pair of wins over the Hawks recently. But followed that up with losses to East elites soon after.

10 best NBA teams after the first eight weeks of the NBA schedule

Now for the 10 best teams in the NBA this week. This group has quite a few familiar faces, like the defending champion Boston Celtics. However, there is some fresh blood among the blue bloods of the NBA, pushing them for the top spots in each conference. Let's look at the 10 best NBA teams right now.

10. Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks were one of the biggest shocks in the NBA to begin the season. They have a pair of ultra-talented stars in Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, a good roster, and a Hall-of-Fame-worthy coach. Yet the Bucks were somehow one of the worst teams in the NBA well into November. However, they have looked much more like the squad we all expected over the last few weeks. While they have a ways to go to evolve into the elite Eastern squad many expected, they are slowly but surely making their way toward a top-five spot in the East. And the group making it to the in-season tourney finals is proof of their major progress this month.

9. Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic got hit with a massive blow early in the season when top star Paolo Banchero suffered a torn oblique. However, head coach Jamahl Mosley was able to help his team persevere and were among the league’s best due to an elite defense. However, Franz Wagner suffering a torn oblique could be a death blow that sends the Magic spiraling down the standings and these rankings in the weeks ahead. Losing four of six heading into the week isn’t a good sign.

8. Golden State Warriors

The 2024 edition of the Golden State Warriors got off to a red-hot start, and after the first month, they had one of the best records in basketball. But De'Anthony Melton's loss has been felt, and the Warriors have hit a serious slump heading into the holidays. A franchise known for scoring is not among the top 10 on that side of the ball. And they have surprisingly leaned on their defense to keep them in playoff position heading into the New Year.

7. New York Knicks

The New York Knicks have a ton of potential. But the first half was always going to be about building chemistry among their retooled starting five. Especially on defense. Heading into the New Year they have one of the most efficient offenses in basketball. However, their usually good defense has been shaky at times. They are top 10 on both sides of the ball but need to improve on D if they want to compete with conference elites like the Celtics and Cavaliers.

6. Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets showed some late-season promise in year one for head coach Ime Udoka. They have continued that momentum in 2024 by kicking off the season with a 16-8 start. What is exciting is that the strong showing is led by young stars Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun and backed by a top-five defense (106.1 points against). Like the Kings and Thunder the last two years, The Rockets are the new “it” team for this season.

5. Dallas Mavericks

While the Dallas Mavericks had some bumps in the road early in the season, they have caught fire over the last month. They have won 12 of their last 14, including a big revenge win for Klay Thompson back in Golden State. They can fill it up, Luka Doncic is his usual superstar self and they have rock-solid defense. The Mavs will remain in the thick of the chase for the top spot in the West over the months ahead.

4. Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzles were expected to be far better this season with superstar Ja Morant back. And so far, the results have been very good. They had a recent streak where they won 10 of 12 and have flown up the standings led by their league-leading offense (122.1 PPG). If not for the time Morant missed in November, the Grizzlies very well could have the best record in the NBA and be making a case for the top spot on this list.

3. Oklahoma City Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder have twice been hit by huge injuries this season. However, they have endured and remained one of the best squads in the NBA this season. They could be better on offense, but Chet Holmgren will improve that area upon his eventual return from injury. Until then, they will remain an elite defensive team (122.1 points against per game) that is led by one of the best players on the planet, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

2. Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers' start to the new season was one of the biggest stories in the NBA. Some around the league were confused by JB Bickerstaff's firing after leading a strong team last season. However, Kenny Atkinson has proven to be a tonic that has taken Cleveland's play to new heights. They are among the best-scoring teams in the league (121.2 PPG) and are backed by a rock-solid defense that is giving up 111.2 per game. They are deep and when Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell are on the same page they are a problem for any team in the league.

1. Boston Celtics

