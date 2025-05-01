Did Victor Wembanyama have a growth spurt and is 8-feet tall? New pic of Spurs star creates wild speculation

Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Victor Wembanyama is already the tallest player in the NBA. However, a new photo has San Antonio Spurs fans wondering if their top star just got even taller this year.

This week, San Antonio rookie Stephon Castle was honored as the 2024-25 NBA Rookie of the Year. To promote the award win, the Spurs’ social media team decided to have Castle take a picture with the last three players to win ROTY for the franchise. Tim Duncan, David Robinson, and Wembanyama. However, the memorable shot drew a lot of attention for an unexpected reason.

Frame this 🖼️ pic.twitter.com/l9esnDYfjL — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) April 30, 2025

In size order, the above image shows Duncan (6-foot-11), Robinson (7-foot-1), Castle (6-foot-6), and Wembanyama, who is listed at 7-foot-4. However, as you can see in the image, Wembanyama seems to be almost a foot taller than the next biggest person, Robinson.

Could the camera angle be playing tricks on us all? Certainly. Could the 49-year-old Duncan and 59-year-old Robinson be showing signs of their age and are starting to shrink as older people do? Possibly. However, Wembanyama just turned 21 in January. It is a scientific fact that some individuals can still grow into their early 20s.

Victor Wembanyama stats (2024-25): 24.3 PPG, 11.0 RPG, 3.7 APG, 1.1 SPG, 3.8 BPG, 35% 3PT

For an individual with an already strong pituitary gland, who takes very good care of his body, it is just as possible that he has gotten even taller over the last few months. The youngster already earned All-Star honors this past season and hasn’t even scratched the surface of his potential. If he can be even better and taller, as he gets older, that is a frightening idea for his opponents.

Victor Wembanyama saw his season cut short in the winter after a blood clot was discovered in his shoulder. He has since had an injury to deal with the issue. The hope is he will be ready for training camp later this year.

