NBA insider trashes Sacramento Kings hiring of former New York Knicks GM Scott Perry

Veteran NBA insider Peter Vecesey is not at all a fan of the Sacramento Kings’ decision to make former New York Knicks executive Scott Perry their new general manager.

After finishing the regular season with a 40-42 record and then being quickly ousted from the NBA Play-In Tournament by the Dallas Mavericks, the Kings furthered their strategy to clean house. After firing head coach Mike Brown in December, they ousted general manager Monte McNair earlier this week.

Former Kings exec and one-time Knicks GM Scott Perry has been hired to replace McNair, and veteran league insider Peter Vecesey seems to think that was a very bad idea.

“GM Scott Perry, the guy who hired David Fizdale to coach the Knicks, has been chosen to be Kings GM,” he began by saying in a post on X. “In 2017/2018, he spent months watching Kentucky’s games & practices. And with the 9th pick. Perry took K’s Kevin Knox. Said he reminded him of Jayson Tatum. Took Knox over teammate Shai Alexander.”

Scott Perry’s path from Sacramento Kings to New York Knicks and back

Immediately after firing McNair, Perry was reportedly the favorite to be his replacement. A day later, he had the job. Perry was a member of the Kings’ front office previously. And was vice president of basketball operations for three months in 2017 before getting the GM job in New York.

The Knicks let his contract expire. Then dismissed him in 2023 despite overseeing a team that went to the playoffs twice in three seasons.

More NBA news and rumors: